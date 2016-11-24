REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
Nov 24 Countrywide Plc :
* Trading statement
* As expected when we reported our interim results, transactional activity in residential property market has remained challenged
* Transactional activity in residential property market has remained challenged
* A combination of changes in stamp duty and eu referendum in june means transaction levels are currently running significantly below 2015
* Now expect transaction volumes for 2016 to be 6% down on 2015
* While too early to say definitively, it is likely that level of market transactions in 2017 will be lower than 2016.
* Total group revenue for quarter was £188.5m (2015: £197.1m)
* Pipe-Lines for retail and london businesses at end of september were down 16% and 26% respectively compared to a year earlier
* Quarterly revenue 188.5 million stg versus 197.1 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )