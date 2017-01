Nov 24 Severn Trent Plc

* Group financial results for half year in line with expectations

* Group turnover of £906.8 million, up £28.2 million (3.2%) year-on-year due to regulated price increases

* Group underlying pbit 1 of £278.4 million, up £8.3 million (3.1%)

* Triennial pension valuation - terms of new funding plan agreed in principle with trustees ahead of schedule

* Half year revenue from continuing operations 906.8 million stg versus 878.6 million stg year ago