Nov 24 Telia Company Ab

* Telia Company invests in new 4G frequencies in Finland

* The licenses granted for the 700 MHz band are valid for 17 years starting from February 1, 2017, and the price for the new frequency blocks is EUR 22.4 million including the administrative fees for the auction

* The payment to Ficora will be made in five tranches during the next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: