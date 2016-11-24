Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Telia Company Ab
* Telia Company invests in new 4G frequencies in Finland
* The licenses granted for the 700 MHz band are valid for 17 years starting from February 1, 2017, and the price for the new frequency blocks is EUR 22.4 million including the administrative fees for the auction
* The payment to Ficora will be made in five tranches during the next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)