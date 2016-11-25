Verizon has not proposed an acquisition to Charter-sources
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc , the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has not proposed an acquisition to Charter Communications Inc, according to sources.
Nov 25 Enero Group Ltd
* Contract changes - Naked Communications
* Naked Communications, one of its 100% owned subsidiaries, has been advised of a change in contractual arrangements with one of its key clients.
* Naked Communications will no longer be under a retainer arrangement with Virgin Atlantic Airways
* Naked communications may provide project work to Virgin Atlantic Airways after 31 March 2017 on agreed commercial terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc , the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has not proposed an acquisition to Charter Communications Inc, according to sources.
TORONTO, Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc took a hit from an abandoned television project but reported better-than-expected adjusted profit on Thursday that sent its shares higher as Canada's largest wireless provider leaned on mobile and internet growth.
CHAPECO, Brazil, Jan 26 Brazilian striker Tulio de Melo had a long career in soccer clubs across Europe but when his former team Chapecoense called last month in the wake of a devastating air disaster, he knew he had no choice but to go back.