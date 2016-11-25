Nov 25 Enero Group Ltd

* Contract changes - Naked Communications

* Naked Communications, one of its 100% owned subsidiaries, has been advised of a change in contractual arrangements with one of its key clients.

* Naked Communications will no longer be under a retainer arrangement with Virgin Atlantic Airways

* Naked communications may provide project work to Virgin Atlantic Airways after 31 March 2017 on agreed commercial terms