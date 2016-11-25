BRIEF-J&J has two-year agreement on stake in R&D company
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit
Nov 25 Leclanche Sa :
* Announces changes on its board of directors
* Scott Macaw and Robert Robertsson are resigning their positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss private banks have profited from rising stock markets and renewed client optimism since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 26 State-owned German lender HSH Nordbank is close to concluding the sale of parts of its 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loan portfolio and Australia's Macquarie Group is expected to be among the buyers, sources familiar with the matter said.