Nov 25 Ica Gruppen AB says:

* ICA Gruppen today confirms, after reports in local media in Lithuania, that discussions are ongoing with the owners of Palink, over a potential acquisition of the Lithuanian grocery chain IKI

* No agreement has been reached and it is not possible to state with certainty that an agreement will be reached

* Trade in ICA Gruppen's shares is halted, according to Nasdaq Stockholm