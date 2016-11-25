Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Otal issued amount is 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115 million)
* Bonds issue divided between nok 550 million floating rate bond with maturity in march 2020 and 450 million crowns seven year fixed rate bond with coupon of 2.90 per cent p.a Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5589 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)