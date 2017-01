Nov 29 Investa Office Fund

* Investa office fund - icpf acquires morgan stanley stake in iof-iof.ax

* Asx alert-ICPF acquires morgan stanley stake in iof-iof.ax

* Investa office fund - investa commercial property fund has agreed to acquire an 8.94 per cent stake in iof from post sale portfolio issuer pty ltd

* Investa office-board and iwfml are progressing discussions on terms upon which iof might acquire a 50% interest in iom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: