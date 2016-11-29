Nov 29 Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Announces forecast for 2016 financial year and proclaims dividend of 70 pct of annual profit

* Anticipates consolidated revenue of at least 53.5 million euros ($56.67 million) for the year as a whole and net income for the year of at least 17.7 million euros