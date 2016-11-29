BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
Nov 29 Corestate Capital Holding SA :
* Announces forecast for 2016 financial year and proclaims dividend of 70 pct of annual profit
* Anticipates consolidated revenue of at least 53.5 million euros ($56.67 million) for the year as a whole and net income for the year of at least 17.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.