UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 AA Bond Co Ltd :
* Exchange offer indicative results
* In respect of £318,490,000 of the sub-class a1 notes and £195,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the sub-class a4 notes have been received by exchange agent
* Announces that the proration factor to be applied in respect of the sub-class a1 notes will be 94.74 pct
* Final new issue spread and the new notes interest rate will be determined by the issuer no later than 16:00 (london time) on Nov. 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources