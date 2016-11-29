BRIEF-Athersys reports pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Nov 29 Novo Nordisk
* Says Tresiba demonstrates a safe cardiovascular profile and reduces the risk of severe hypoglycaemia compared to insulin glargine u100 in the devote trial
* Says trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating non-inferiority of major adverse cardiovascular events (mace) with Tresiba compared to insulin glargine u100
* Says trial thereby confirmed results of devote interim analysis submitted to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2015
* Says 27 pct fewer patients in Tresiba treated group experienced an episode of severe hypoglycaemia
* Says patients in Tresiba treated group experienced a 54 pct relative reduction in rate of nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia
* Says differences were all statistically significant
* Says expects to submit findings for review with regulatory authorities during first half of 2017
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries
* Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee D. Sanders as executive vice president and head of development operations