BRIEF-Thaihot Group to buy 67 pct stake in construction firm at 240 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
Nov 30 Cromwell Property Group
* response to media speculation
* refers to media speculation regarding cromwell's intentions towards Investa Office Fund
* Cromwell received notice from directors of ILFML that they were ceasing discussions as they did not believe framework or price of proposal
* "cromwell feels this is a disappointing outcome for iof unitholders"
* continues to seek opportunity to undertake a limited period of due diligence in order to make an all cash proposal to all iof unitholders
* "cromwell is of view that its proposal is compelling in current market environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015