BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen and Co
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
Dec 7 Neovacs SA :
* Neovacs is currently enrolling patients in an international phase IIb trial (IFN-K 002) in Lupus (SLE)
* This study, which has already recruited more than half of its targeted 178 patients, is underway in 21 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.