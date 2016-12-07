Dec 7 Neovacs SA :

* Neovacs is currently enrolling patients in an international phase IIb trial (IFN-K 002) in Lupus (SLE)

* This study, which has already recruited more than half of its targeted 178 patients, is underway in 21 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and US