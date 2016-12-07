Dec 7 Moberg Pharma AB (Publ)

* Says issues shares, secures acquisition financing and acquires DermoPlast

* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DermoPlast for a purchase price of USD 47.6 mln plus stock value

* Says acquisition is financed through a directed new issue of shares in amount of SEK 148 mln, an issue of corporate bonds in amount of SEK 215 mln and by available cash resource

* Says DermoPlast is an anesthetic spray used externally for relief of pain and itching from skin chaps and skin injuries

* Says estimates that DermoPlast net sales was USD 12.0 mln, in the October 2015-September 2016 period, and an EBITDA of USD 5.4 mln

* Says purchase price corresponds to approximately 8.9 times the estimated EBITDA for DermoPlast for the equivalent period.