BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics announces continuation of RG-101 clinical hold
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Dec 7 Moberg Pharma AB (Publ)
* Says issues shares, secures acquisition financing and acquires DermoPlast
* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DermoPlast for a purchase price of USD 47.6 mln plus stock value
* Says acquisition is financed through a directed new issue of shares in amount of SEK 148 mln, an issue of corporate bonds in amount of SEK 215 mln and by available cash resource
* Says DermoPlast is an anesthetic spray used externally for relief of pain and itching from skin chaps and skin injuries
* Says estimates that DermoPlast net sales was USD 12.0 mln, in the October 2015-September 2016 period, and an EBITDA of USD 5.4 mln
* Says purchase price corresponds to approximately 8.9 times the estimated EBITDA for DermoPlast for the equivalent period.
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611