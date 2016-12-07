UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Knorr Bremse Ag
* Says acceptance period extended until 28 february 2017
* Says acceptance level of 86.1 percent in Haldex including shares already held by Knorr-Bremse
* Knorr-Bremse announces outcome and receives strong support for offer to Haldex shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources