Dec 7 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* DF Deutsche Forfait applies for change to General Standard

* Has filed an application with Frankfurt Stock Exchange to change from prime standard to general standard of regulated market

* Company expects Deutsche Boerse's decision to be published in mid-December 2016, which means that segment change would become effective around mid-March 2017