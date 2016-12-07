Dec 7 All For One Steeb AG :

* Says figures for financial year 2015/16 confirmed / plans to raise dividend by 10 percent

* Has decided to increase distribution to shareholders and recommend that a dividend be paid in amount of 1.10 euros ($1.18) (2014/15: 1.00 euro) per share entitled to dividends