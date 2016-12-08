UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd :
* Proposed offer to purchase shares in Lark Distillery Pty Ltd
* Intention to make an offer to acquire all of ordinary shares in Lark Distillery Pty Ltd
* Deal for offer of 10,333 AWY shares (post-consolidation) per lark share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources