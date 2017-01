Dec 8 Russia's Gazprom says:

* South Stream Transport B.V. and Allseas Group S.A. today signed in Amsterdam a contract to build first string of TurkStream

* Construction contract signed for first string of TurkStream's offshore section

* Allseas will start building first string of pipeline in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)