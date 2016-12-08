Dec 8 Tom Tailor :

* Starts cash capital increase of up to 2,602,713 shares

* Transaction would raise company's share capital from 26,027,133 euros up to 28,629,846 euros ($30.40 million)

* New shares are eligible for dividends from 1 January 2016