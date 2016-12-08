UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Tom Tailor :
* Starts cash capital increase of up to 2,602,713 shares
* Transaction would raise company's share capital from 26,027,133 euros up to 28,629,846 euros ($30.40 million)
* New shares are eligible for dividends from 1 January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources