BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) :
* Rights issue has been oversubscribed
* platzer's rights issue fully subscribed
* Results of rights issue show that 23.9 million class B shares, representing about 99.93 percent of shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights
* Through rights issue, Platzer receives proceeds amounting to about 718 million Swedish crowns ($78.7 million) before issue costs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1256 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year