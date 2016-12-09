Dec 9 CLX Communications AB (publ) :

* Places a binding offer to acquire Sinch AB

* Offer corresponds to a valuation of Sinch at an enterprise value totaling 130 million Swedish crowns ($14 million)

* As part of offer CLX has offered sinch a loan of 10 million crowns of purchase price through a convertible to assure access to working capital

* Payment partly in CLX shares and partly in cash through certain of sinch's loans being repaid by CLX Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1288 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)