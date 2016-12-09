BRIEF-AT&T CFO says "confident" that Time Warner deal will be approved
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
Dec 9 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc :
* 21St Century Fox possible offer for Sky Plc
* Independent directors of Sky have indicated to 21st Century Fox that they are willing to recommend possible offer
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.