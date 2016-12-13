BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Two IPOs from HBM portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
Dec 13 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA :
* AURELIUS sells brightONE's consulting business in the Netherlands to a strategic partner
* Parties have agreed to keep silent about purchase price
* Sale to strategic investor CRM Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company in a non-executive capacity with immediate effect. Source text: http://bit.ly/2jaypOU Further company coverage:
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer