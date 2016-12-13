Dec 13 Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Sistema Capital Partners/Corestate JV secures 105 million euros retail deals in Flensburg and Luebeck to take German high street acquisitions to 350 million euros for Sistema-led club

* Joint venture of Sistema Capital Partners (SCP) and Corestate has acquired two high street properties for a total of 105 million euros ($111.67 million)

* Investments will be 70% debt-financed and lift jv's total volume of retail real estate deals in germany on behalf of a sistema-led club of investors to 350 million euros