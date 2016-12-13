Dec 13 EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* EDAG Engineering group AG: purchase of additional shares by ATON

* Has been informed by its shareholder aton today that additional 483,757 EDAG shares have been acquired in an off-market transaction by ATON

* ATON further informed EDAG that, until further notice, intends to continue scheme to buy edag shares according to conditions as communicated on August 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)