Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 13 Elisa Oyj:
* Acquires cable TV operator Starman's Estonian business
* Acquisition has no impact on Elisa's dividend payment capabilities nor profit distribution policy
* Deal is expected to have a positive impact on earnings per share already in 2017
* Acquisition price is 151 million euros ($160.18 million)
* Annual synergies are estimated to be approximately 4-6 million euros ($10.61 million) in 2019
* Estimates that deal will be closed during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)