Dec 15 Subsea 7 :

* Awarded Contract In The Norwegian North Sea

* Today announced award of a sizeable contract by Centrica for Oda field in Norwegian North Sea.

* Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between usd 50 million and usd 150 million.

* Offshore operations scheduled to commence in 2018

* The contract scope comprises engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) including the production pipeline, water injection line, umbilical and related subsea services