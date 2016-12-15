Dec 15 Nel ASA :

* Awarded contract to build hydrogen fueling station in Bergen

* Contract has a value of about one million euros ($1.05 million)

* Contract award brings NEL's 2016 year-to-date order intake to approximately 135 million Norwegian crowns ($15 million)

* New H2Station will be first of two new hydrogen fueling stations in bergen Source text for Eikon:

