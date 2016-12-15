BRIEF-Fitch says risks to Indian homebuilders rise; sales to fall in 2017
* Expects property sales in India to fall by at least 20%-30% in 2017
Dec 15 Eurocastle Investment LTD
* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, has agreed to acquire a significant portion of a 17.7 billion euro($18.45 billion) portfolio of Italian non-performing loans from UniCredit
* Transaction entails an anticipated equity investment for Eurocastle of between 50 million euros and 70 million euros, dependent on the level of interim cash collections from the portfolio
* Declares dividend of 0.15 euro per ordinary share for Q4 2016
* Dividend is payable on 31 January 2017 to shareholders of record at close of business on 22 December 2016, with an ex-dividend date of 21 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9594 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Australian shares closed modestly higher on Wednesday, supported by financial stocks that rose on positive leads from U.S. counterparts, and by materials that were underpinned by higher commodity prices.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects property sales in India to fall by at least 20%-30% in 2017, owing to disruption caused by demonetisation and general caution on the part of buyers. Homebuilders already have high levels of unsold inventory and are likely to cut selling prices as demand weakens. We expect risks to homebuilders to rise further this year, with leverage likely to increase and liquidity to tigh