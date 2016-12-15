Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 adesso AG :
* Successfully completes capital increase against cash contributions
* Is expected to receive gross proceeds of around 12.5 million euros ($13.10 million)
* New shares were placed by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors in Germany and abroad at a placement price of eur 42.70 per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9540 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)