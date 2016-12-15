BRIEF-Lonza posts a 24 pct increase in FY core EBIT to 651 mln Swiss francs
* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)
Dec 15 aap Implantate AG :
* Aap concludes distribution contract with leading U.S. healthcare service provider
* Contract initially provides for a 12-month pilot phase in which contractual partner will sell LOQTEQ products in a number of selected us states
* If it proves to be successful, distribution will gradually be rolled out to further states
* Novartis says initiating share buyback of up to usd 5.0 billion in 2017 under existing shareholder authority, reinforcing confidence in growth prospects
* First patient treated in in study no. 992 - the next clinical phase III study of IgG Next Generation in the indication Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)