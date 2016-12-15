Dec 15 Axactor AB (publ) :

* Has acquired another unsecured Non Performing Loan (NPL) portfolio originally generated by Unicaja Banco and España Duero, two large Spanish Banks

* Portfolio includes unsecured loans with total Outstanding Balance (OB) of about 450 million euros ($468.5 million)

* Investments will be financed by its available cash and existing credit facilities

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)