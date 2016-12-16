Dec 16 Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Said on Thursday buys 94.9 percent stake in Hannover LEASING GmbH & Co. KG including HANNOVER LEASING Group's affiliates

* Sellers are essentially the majority shareholders, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba) and Hessisch-Thüringische Sparkassen-Beteiligungsgesellschaft (HTSB)

* It has been agreed that the details of the purchase price calculation shall remain undisclosed; purchase price, however, amounts to a two-digit million amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)