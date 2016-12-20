Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Dec 20 Nyrstar NV :
* Nyrstar announces sale of Coricancha mine in Peru to Great Panther Silver Limited
* Closing of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in Q1 2017
* Total cash consideration of $0.1 million plus earn-out consideration of up to $10 million
* Under earn-out, nyrstar will be paid 15 pct of free cash-flow generated by Coricancha mine during 5-year period after which Coricancha mine is cumulative free cash-flow positive from closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)