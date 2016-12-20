Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 20 Affecto Oyj :
* To acquire BIGDATAPUMP, cloud analytics company based in Finland
* Purchase price consists of 3.5 million euro ($3.64 million) cash payment upon closing of transaction and earn-out element worth up to 3 million euros
* Transaction will result in establishment of joint business with exclusive suite of cloud data analytics offerings with managed service capabilities
* Business will drive plan of expansion across Finland and Scandinavia in 2017
* Deal is expected to be finalized by Feb. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9627 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)