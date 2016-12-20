BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 REA Group Ltd
* REA announces sale of European Businesses
* Entered into an agreement to sell its European Businesses, at Home Group S.À R.L. And REA Italia S.R.L., to Oakley Capital Private Equity
* Transaction values REA EUROPE at EUR 132.6 million on a cash and debt free basis and will result in an estimated profit of EUR 115.2 million
* Transaction will result in an estimated profit of eur 115.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.