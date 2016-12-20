Dec 20 Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* FY revenue of $82.8m (2015: $85.2m)

* FY revenue from capacity, services & equipment up 24 pct to $74.5m (2015: $60.1m)

* Loss for year $69.2m (2015: $73.3m)

* Conditions for growth have now been demonstrated, with cash flows expected to build as customer growth compounds - CEO