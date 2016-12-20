Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 20 Avanti Communications Group Plc :
* FY revenue of $82.8m (2015: $85.2m)
* FY revenue from capacity, services & equipment up 24 pct to $74.5m (2015: $60.1m)
* Loss for year $69.2m (2015: $73.3m)
* Conditions for growth have now been demonstrated, with cash flows expected to build as customer growth compounds - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)