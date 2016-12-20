BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Kungsleden AB :
* Signed an agreement to divest properties Forsåker 1:75, 1:164, 1:225 and 1:257 in Forsåker,
* Buyer is Ikano Bostad which will pay an initial purchase price of 200 million Swedish crowns ($21.3 million)
* Ikano bostad will subsequently pay an additional purchase price of 23 million crowns in conjunction with consultations and another additional purchase price for residential development rights
* Ikano bostad will get access to properties during q1 of 2017
* Transaction will then give rise to an initial profit effect for Kungsleden of 13 million crowns
* Second additional purchase price will amount to 70 million before crowns transaction costs
* Zoning plan is expected to obtain legal force in first half of 2020 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3926 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.