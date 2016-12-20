BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Adler Real Estate AG: Vonovia takeover offer to conwert shareholders: Adler chooses cash option
* Adler will receive more than 422 million euros ($437.11 million) in liquidity at beginning of next year
* Transaction will not impact expected performance of key financial indicators of current business year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.