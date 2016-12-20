Dec 20 Deutsche Konsum Reit AG :
* Reports a profit of 22 million euros ($22.82 million) in
the FY 2015/16 and raises the aFFO forecast for 2016/17
* Of total profit 12.4 million euros originated from
revaluation of property portfolio
* FY rental income has risen to 11.4 mln euros
* Adjusted FFO (i.e. post all capex and maintenance)
amounted to 4.7 million euros or 26 cents per share
* Confirms guidance for FY 2016/17 of 57 cents FFO per share
and raises aFFO guidance from 44 cents to 46 cents per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9639 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)