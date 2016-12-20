Dec 20 Deutsche Konsum Reit AG :

* Reports a profit of 22 million euros ($22.82 million) in the FY 2015/16 and raises the aFFO forecast for 2016/17

* Of total profit 12.4 million euros originated from revaluation of property portfolio

* FY rental income has risen to 11.4 mln euros

* Adjusted FFO (i.e. post all capex and maintenance) amounted to 4.7 million euros or 26 cents per share

* Confirms guidance for FY 2016/17 of 57 cents FFO per share and raises aFFO guidance from 44 cents to 46 cents per share