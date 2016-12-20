Dec 20 VGP NV :

* Acquisition of the logistics center and industrial land plots in Mango logistics park in Lliçà d'Amunt (Barcelona)

* Acquisition of around 150,000 square meters of additional development land

* Acquisition from fashion group Mango of a state of art brand new 180,000 m² warehouse (extendable to circa 260,000 square meters) and lease back to mango of this facility under a long term lease deal

* The initial transaction value is in excess of 150 million euros ($155.87 million)