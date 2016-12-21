BRIEF-Pharmswell Bio to dispose treasury shares for 2.60 bln won
* Says it will sell 745,990 shares of common stock from Jan. 27 to April 25
Dec 21 Optiscan Imaging Ltd
* Optiscan imaging ltd - received commitments for a placement of 38.65 million new fully paid ordinary shares to raise approximately $1.93 million
* Optiscan imaging ltd - share placement-oil.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.