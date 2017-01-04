Jan 4 Doro

CEO Jérome Arnaud has sold shares

* Jérome Arnaud, President and CEO of Doro, has as of yesterday sold all his holdings in Doro, 163,336 shares, to Accendo Capital

* Jérome Arnaud will leave his assignment as CEO of Doro when Robert Puskaric succeeds him on February 1, 2017