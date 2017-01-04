Jan 4 Husqvarna Ab

* Husqvarna group to acquire Pullman Ermator - strengthening its position in the light construction market

* In 2016, the unaudited preliminary sales of Pullman Ermator amounted to approximately SEK 300m

* The acquisition is expected to have a limited positive effect on the Group's operating income and net results for 2017

* The acquisition is expected to be finalized mid-January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)