Jan 4 NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Says its unit, Kvantel AS, has signed letter of intent (LoI) with Nordic Choice Hotels (NCH) for delivery of solution for unified communication to NCH headquarters and hotels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark

* Final agreement will have three-year term with option for NCH to extend agreement with additional 1+1 year

* Parties aim to finalize agreement within Jan. 31