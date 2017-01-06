BRIEF-Oman's Dhofar International Development FY net profit falls
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
Jan 6 Medios AG :
* Complete acquisition of Medios Manufaktur GmbH
* Intent of acquisition's structure is for all shares to be assigned to medios ag by payment of a partial purchase price of 6,000,000 euros ($6.36 million)
* Remaining purchase price is to be paid at semi-annual installments in accordance with purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Government inter-ministerial group meets Apple officials in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: India-UAE bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Agreements likely to be signed on investment in India's
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China's surprise increase in interest rates on medium-term loans weighed on bond prices on Wednesday, while the yuan weakened after the central bank set a weaker daily fixing in response to a rebound in the U.S. dollar overnight.