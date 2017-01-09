Jan 9 DNO Asa
* Says the Peshkabir-2 well currently drilling in the
Kurdistan region of Iraq has discovered oil in the Cretaceous
horizon in the southern flank of the Peshkabir field
* Well flowed at a stable rate of 3,800 barrels of 28 API
oil per day on a 52/64 choke from an open hole test of a
170-meter interval
* Pressure data supported by observations of oil shows from
cuttings and side wall cores indicate a Cretaceous oil interval
in excess of 300 meters
* Peshkabir-2 was spudded last October to explore the
Cretaceous horizon and appraise the previously tested deeper
Jurassic reservoir on a 2012 discovery 18 kilometres to the west
of the company's flagship Tawke field
* The well, currently drilling ahead of schedule and under
budget, is expected to reach total depth of 3,500 meters and
will be completed in the Jurassic by early February. Pre-spud
estimates for drilling, open hole testing of the Cretaceous and
completion stood at USD 17.5 million
* Considering a number of options to step up appraisal of
the new Cretaceous discovery including a geological side-track
in the central part of the Peshkabir structure or a third well
* Options are also under consideration for possible early
Peshkabir production and trucking to the company's gathering,
processing and export facilities at Fish Khabur some 12
kilometres away
* "We are very encouraged by what we have seen so far in
this well"
* will provide an update on the resource potential of both
the
Cretaceous and Jurassic horizons following post-well evaluation
of all data acquired during Peshkabir-2 operations
* DNO operates and holds a 55 percent working interest in
the Tawke license which holds the Peshkabir field. Genel Energy
plc and the Kurdistan Regional Government hold a 25 percent and
20 percent interest, respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: