Jan 9 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* Announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard
regarding the earlier agreement to defer delivery of the
semi-submersible West Rigel
* Extends delivery deferral period to July 6, 2017.
Extension allows parties to continue to explore commercial
opportunities for unit
* As previously agreed, in the event no employment is
secured for the Unit and no alternative transaction is
completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint Asset
Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23%
by the Company and 77% by Jurong
