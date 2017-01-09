Jan 9 Voyageurs Du Monde SA :

* Voyageurs du monde acquires 60 percent strategic stake in Original Travel

* Original travel and its existing management team will become Voyageurs Du Monde's partner and platform for organic and acquisitive growth in english-speaking world

* Rremaining 40% interest will continue to be held by Original Travel's existing management team